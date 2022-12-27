Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure fruits of land resurvey reach people, Jagan instructs officials

Arrangements have been made to complete the land resurvey in 4,119 ward secretariats spread across 123 corporations and municipalities in the State by July 2023, the officials informed.

Published: 27th December 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy looks at drones and other equipment meant for the land resurvey at a review meeting in Tadepalli on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku Bhoo Raksha’ is his government’s most prestigious programme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said, “The comprehensive land resurvey has been taken up after a century to script a new history. We are performing a Mahayagna in the name of land resurvey and its fruits should definitely reach the people.”

Reviewing the progress of the land resurvey with officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, he directed them to expedite the distribution of permanent title deeds to beneficiaries in 2,000 villages where the first phase of resurvey has been completed. The distribution of title deeds to beneficiaries should be completed by January, 2023, he asserted.

Responding to the action plan outlined by the officials to take up the resurvey in 2,000 villages in the second phase and complete the distribution of title deeds by February 15, he suggested that necessary staff be recruited by taking the village/ward secretariat as a unit with emphasis on accuracy.

After distributing the title deeds, individual letters should be written to all the beneficiaries explaining how they are getting benefited from the complex land disputes and court cases arising out of Section 22-A. The Mines and Geology Department should increase the production of survey stones at its units and make them ready by March, he stressed. Arrangements have been made to complete the land resurvey in 4,119 ward secretariats spread across 123 corporations and municipalities in the State by July 2023, the officials informed.

First phase of  Bhoo Hakku
7,29,000
No. of people who got permanent title deeds
2,000 Villages covered
4.3 lakh
Sub-divisions
2 lakh
Mutations
92,000
First time entries
19,000
Land disputes resolved
Rs 37.57 cr
Money saved in the first phase of land resurvey

