Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four workers killed, one injured in fire accident at private pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh

The fire erupted due to a sudden leak in a pipe when four workers, two each from Shift A and B, were cleaning the reactor.

Published: 27th December 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

While the woman Bimla Majhi was run over by a train, the minor sons - Ravindra and Dusmanta - were lying dead in a pool of blood in their house.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four people were killed, while another person sustained serious burns after a fire broke out in a reactor at a unit manufacturing bulk drugs in JN Pharma City, Anakapalle district on Monday. According to police, the accident occurred around 3 pm in Unit-3 of Laurus Lab.

The fire erupted due to a sudden leak in a pipe when four workers, two each from Shift A and B, were cleaning the reactor. Deputy chief inspector of factories V Suresh said highly inflammable Toluene solvent leaked from the pipeline, resulting in a blaze.

“Four people were charred to death, while another employee sustained serious burns. Another worker had a close shave as he had gone to fetch a helmet when the accident took place,” the official explained and added that around 500 workers were on duty during the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as Bangi Rambabu. a chemist from Khamnam, Talasila Rajesh Babu, an executive from Guntur, and helpers Rapeti Ramakrishna from K Kotapadu and Majji Venkata Rao from Chodavaram. Their bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.

The injured, Yedla Satish from Vizinagaram district, works as an executive at the pharma unit. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and his condition is reportedly critical. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze. Automatic fire suppression system at the plant also helped.

Rs 25L ex-gratia for pharma fire victims in Vizag

Stating that a preliminary inspection has been conducted at the site of the incident, Suresh said a report for the same would be submitted to the district collector and State government. He explained that they will verify whether or not the pharma unit had conducted a safety audit. They will also probe if the accident was caused due to negligence or technical glitch. Expressing shock over the incident, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp