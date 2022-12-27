Four workers killed, one injured in fire accident at private pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four people were killed, while another person sustained serious burns after a fire broke out in a reactor at a unit manufacturing bulk drugs in JN Pharma City, Anakapalle district on Monday. According to police, the accident occurred around 3 pm in Unit-3 of Laurus Lab.

The fire erupted due to a sudden leak in a pipe when four workers, two each from Shift A and B, were cleaning the reactor. Deputy chief inspector of factories V Suresh said highly inflammable Toluene solvent leaked from the pipeline, resulting in a blaze.

“Four people were charred to death, while another employee sustained serious burns. Another worker had a close shave as he had gone to fetch a helmet when the accident took place,” the official explained and added that around 500 workers were on duty during the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as Bangi Rambabu. a chemist from Khamnam, Talasila Rajesh Babu, an executive from Guntur, and helpers Rapeti Ramakrishna from K Kotapadu and Majji Venkata Rao from Chodavaram. Their bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.

The injured, Yedla Satish from Vizinagaram district, works as an executive at the pharma unit. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and his condition is reportedly critical. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze. Automatic fire suppression system at the plant also helped.

Rs 25L ex-gratia for pharma fire victims in Vizag

Stating that a preliminary inspection has been conducted at the site of the incident, Suresh said a report for the same would be submitted to the district collector and State government. He explained that they will verify whether or not the pharma unit had conducted a safety audit. They will also probe if the accident was caused due to negligence or technical glitch. Expressing shock over the incident, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

