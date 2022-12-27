Home States Andhra Pradesh

Intermediate exams to commence from March 15

The same dates are applicable to Intermediate Vocational Course Examinations as well.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education announced that the exams for the first and second year students will commence from March 15.

The intermediate examinations for first year will commence from March 15 and will conclude on April 3, while the examination for the second year will commence from March 16 and conclude on April 4.

According to the Secretary of the Board of Intermediate MV Seshagiri Babu, the practical examinations will be conducted from April 15  to 25 and April 30  to May 10  in two sessions i.e., 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm respectively every day including Sundays for General and Vocational Intermediate courses.

The same dates are applicable to Intermediate Vocational Course Examinations as well. However, the Vocational courses time table will be issued separately by the Board of Intermediate Education.
The Ethics and Human Values examination will be held on February 22 and the Environmental Education examination on February 24 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

