Mystery looms over death of 24-year-old, probe underway

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 24-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Kantheru village in Tadikonda mandal of Guntur district. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vinod, a native of the village.

Following preliminary investigation, Pedakakani police learnt that Vinod and his friend, whose identity is not known, got into an argument with unidentified people at a wine shop in the village. After they left the scene on their two-wheeler, the duo fell off the bike.

While Vinod died on the spot, his friend sustained injuries. Police are probing into whether they were attacked or if they met with an accident. Suspicion grew when the police noticed knife injuries on Vinod’s body. The unidentified man was shifted to a hospital for treatment, while Vinod’s body was sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem.

Family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police. A case of suspicious death has been registered and investigation is underway.

