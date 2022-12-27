Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prepare to face BF.7 challenge: Jagan

Focus on SOPs to treat Covid-19 cases at village clinics; doc posts to be filled up by Jan 26

Published: 27th December 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to be well prepared to meet the challenge, if need be, evolving the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to treat Covid-19 cases at village clinics, which should have facilities to test and treat the new variant and all ANMs and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers should be available at village clinics.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Covid new variant BF.7 challenge and construction of teaching hospitals and village clinics on Monday.

He asked the officials to find out the preparedness of all government hospitals in meeting the BF.7 challenge and this process should be completed by January 5. After preparing the government hospitals, private hospitals in the State should also be asked to be ready for the emerging BF.7 challenge.  

The village clinics, working under the direct control of PHCs, should take complete responsibility for the village concerned, he said, suggesting that all suspected cases be tested and necessary treatment be provided wherever necessary.

 The officials informed Jagan that no BF.7 variant has been reported so far in the State.While reviewing the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department,  the CM directed the officials to fill up the existing vacancies of doctor and para-medical posts by January 26, besides providing accommodation and other necessary facilities to staff members working in the department in the Agency areas.

He also instructed the officials to complete the construction of village clinics by January 26 and provide video conferencing facilities to all teaching hospitals in the Stateand Primary Health Centres.

Jagan insisted that construction works of all medical colleges, including the one proposed at Parvathipuram, begin by January 26, besides procuring sufficient number of 104 vehicles to extend medicare. He also said the Aarogyasri Referral App should be made available to all the concerned.

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini, Chief Secretary  KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu, Secretary (Medical and Health) GS Naveen Kumar, Commissioner (Health and Family Welfare) J Nivas, Aarogyasri CEO MN Harindra Prasad and AP MSIDC Vice-Chairman and MD D Muralidhara Reddy attended the review meeting.

