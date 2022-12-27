Provide quota for Kapus, Mudragada Padmanabham urges Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Mudragada Padmanabham urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to focus on providing BC reservation to the Kapu community in the State. In an open letter to the Chief Minister on Monday, Mudragada stated that he is writing the letter following the verdict given by the Supreme Court on Economically Weaker Section reservations and also Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik’s statement in Parliament that the State governments can implement the EWS reservation as per the Constitution 103 and 105 Amendment Acts.

“I appeal to you to focus on providing BC reservation to Kapus. I am not asking for a share in the quota of others and only asking to give from the leftover,” he said. “Except in a few constituencies, Kapus supported your party in the 2019 elections. I hope that by extending quota to Kapus, you will make sure that our community will once again come in handy for your success for another time,” he said.

He explained that he is writing the letter to help his village, to the people who gave him political life and for the community he was born in without causing any damage to others, but not to trouble Jagan. Asserting that people believed former CMs NT Rama Rao and YS Rajasekhara Reddy as Gods, he urged Jagan to do good for the poor and find a place in their hearts. “I appeal to you to provide quota and do justice to the poor Kapus,” he added.

