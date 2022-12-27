Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP, YSRC battle to claim late Kapu leader Vangaveeti’s legacy

Mohan Ranga’s influence continues over Kapu community despite decades since his assasination

Published: 27th December 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, (L), and YSRCP chief and Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two main political parties in the State — ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP — vied with each other to own up Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga, the strong leader of Kapu community. Though decades passed since his assassination allegedly by his political rivals in Vijayawada city, Ranga still remains in the hearts of people, particularly Kapus, who contribute a sizable electorate in the State.

On Monday, the 34th death anniversary of Ranga was observed by almost all the political parties. However, the atmosphere in Gudivada turned volatile with the YSRC and TDP making all out efforts to own up the Kapu leader. It started Sunday night itself when YSRC leaders unveiled the statue of Ranga in Gudivada amid clashes between the two sides.  Interestingly, Ranga’s son Vangaveeti Radha, who is in TDP, attended the event and shared dias with YSRC MLAs Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Vallabhaneni Vamsi on Sunday.

On Monday, Radha participated in program organised by TDP and Jana Sena in Vijayawada. At both the places, Radha confined himself to say that he will strive to fulfill the aspirations of his father. Meanwhile, the war or words between TDP and YSRC continued on Monday with Nani launching a broadside against the TDP.

“The then TDP government murdered Vangaveeti Ranga, who was emerging as the power political force, on  the direction of Naidu,’’ Nani alleged and added that all those who were allegedly involved in the murder of Ranga are now in TDP.

Meanwhile, the TDP and Jana Sena leaders offered tributes to Ranga at his statue near AGK School.
Stating that they were conducting Ranga’s death anniversary for the past 25 years, TDP leader in Gudivada Ravi Venkateswara Rao, who is political rival of Nani, said that though the occasion was being organised irrespective of political parties for several years, Kodali Nani tried to create obstacles.

Asserting that Ranga was not limited to a community, he sought to know why the former minister provoked his followers to desist the TDP from conducting the death anniversary of Ranga.

