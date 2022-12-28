250 special buses to run for Sankranti from Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In view of the passenger’s rush in upcoming Pongal (Sankranti) vacations, Andhra Pradesh State Department of Public Transport (APSDPT/APSRTC)- Ongole region is going to operate as many as 235-250 special buses with normal prices.The PDT officials strongly believes that this service will yield them good earnings compared to the previous year.

As usual, the RTC-Ongole region officials are making plans to run maximum number of bus services from Hyderabad. The officials also planned to run Sankranti special bus services to Chennai, Bengaluru too.

“Usually, all the transport operators hike their charges during any special occasions like Dasara, Deepavali, Pongal etc. But, unlike others, the APS RTC is not going for charges hike and are going to focus on facilitate cheap and best travelling mode,” B Sudhakar, APSDPT-Ongole RM explained.

According to RTC Officials, as many as 330 special Sankranti bus services are provided last year from all eight depots of the region. For this, the officials planed to operate these Sankranti Special bus services in two spells, Pre-Sankranti festival and Post-Sankranti festival times. For the Pre-Sankranti festival days, the bus services will starts from January 6th, 2023 and the Post-Sankranti festival Special bus services will start from January 14 night onwards. Pre bookings for all these special services are made available through online mode.

“As per our tentative plans, we have allocated around 130 to 150 bus services for the pre-Sankranti days. On the other hand, we will allocate around 100 to 125 bus services to clear the post Sankranti days passengers rush. As this is a tentative plan, we will make the arrangements as per the situation of the time,” Sudhakar explained.

Our AP department of transport has achieved nearly Rs 123 crore through the cargo business, which is more than the previous entire financial years around Rs 122 crore.This year up to December 25th, Ongole region has earned Rs 4.23 crore through the business and in the remaining three months of this financial year, we expect more earnings” RM revealed.

ONGOLE: In view of the passenger’s rush in upcoming Pongal (Sankranti) vacations, Andhra Pradesh State Department of Public Transport (APSDPT/APSRTC)- Ongole region is going to operate as many as 235-250 special buses with normal prices.The PDT officials strongly believes that this service will yield them good earnings compared to the previous year. As usual, the RTC-Ongole region officials are making plans to run maximum number of bus services from Hyderabad. The officials also planned to run Sankranti special bus services to Chennai, Bengaluru too. “Usually, all the transport operators hike their charges during any special occasions like Dasara, Deepavali, Pongal etc. But, unlike others, the APS RTC is not going for charges hike and are going to focus on facilitate cheap and best travelling mode,” B Sudhakar, APSDPT-Ongole RM explained. According to RTC Officials, as many as 330 special Sankranti bus services are provided last year from all eight depots of the region. For this, the officials planed to operate these Sankranti Special bus services in two spells, Pre-Sankranti festival and Post-Sankranti festival times. For the Pre-Sankranti festival days, the bus services will starts from January 6th, 2023 and the Post-Sankranti festival Special bus services will start from January 14 night onwards. Pre bookings for all these special services are made available through online mode. “As per our tentative plans, we have allocated around 130 to 150 bus services for the pre-Sankranti days. On the other hand, we will allocate around 100 to 125 bus services to clear the post Sankranti days passengers rush. As this is a tentative plan, we will make the arrangements as per the situation of the time,” Sudhakar explained. Our AP department of transport has achieved nearly Rs 123 crore through the cargo business, which is more than the previous entire financial years around Rs 122 crore.This year up to December 25th, Ongole region has earned Rs 4.23 crore through the business and in the remaining three months of this financial year, we expect more earnings” RM revealed.