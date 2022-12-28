Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra University faces backlash over new guidelines

They also appealed to faculty, non-teaching staff, intellectuals, and students to oppose the vice chancellor’s dictatorial actions.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The new guidelines issued by Andhra University (AU) to its staff received backlash and opposition.In its new guidelines released on Tuesday, the university asked its employees to abide by Rule 17 of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964. Rule 17 states that no government employee shall criticise any policy or action of the government, any other state government, or the central government in any public utterance, whether written or oral, and shall not participate in any such criticism.

It also states that they cannot publish, write, or in any public utterance make any statement against govt-univ relation. The CPM Visakha district committee strongly condemned the tyrannical circular issued by the vice chancellor that teachers and non teaching employees working at AU will face severe action if they criticise the state government. They demanded immediate withdrawal of this undemocratic circular.

They also appealed to faculty, non-teaching staff, intellectuals, and students to oppose the vice chancellor’s dictatorial actions. “The Vice-Chancellor has been acting as an agent of the state government since his appointment as Vice-Chancellor. The university was converted into a centre for YCP. They are polluting the academic environment. Cancellation of courses, intimidating students, and dismissal of guest and contract teaching assistants are harming the students,” said A. Jaggunaidu, CPM Secretary.

