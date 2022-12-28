Guntur: GMC to impose hefty fines for littering on roads

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri instructed the officials to impose hefty fines on citizens who are littering on roads.She visited Reddypalem inner ring road, Telecom Nagar and surrounding areas to inspect the sanitation works here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Kirthi said that GMC is aiming to achieve a better rank in Swachh Survekshan 2023. As part of it, achieving Clean Guntur is the main initiative as well as the sanitation works should be done according to schedule without fail, she added.

She gave instructions to the concerned officials to implement waste management methods by collecting and segregation of dry/wet wastes.She also directed them to impose fines on people and seize shops if failed to follow regulations. The civic chief also informed that GMC is determined to act against illegal constructions. “The unauthorised constructions going unabated will not be tolerated,’’ she said.She gave several directions to the authorities to conduct regular inspections.

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri instructed the officials to impose hefty fines on citizens who are littering on roads.She visited Reddypalem inner ring road, Telecom Nagar and surrounding areas to inspect the sanitation works here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Kirthi said that GMC is aiming to achieve a better rank in Swachh Survekshan 2023. As part of it, achieving Clean Guntur is the main initiative as well as the sanitation works should be done according to schedule without fail, she added. She gave instructions to the concerned officials to implement waste management methods by collecting and segregation of dry/wet wastes.She also directed them to impose fines on people and seize shops if failed to follow regulations. The civic chief also informed that GMC is determined to act against illegal constructions. “The unauthorised constructions going unabated will not be tolerated,’’ she said.She gave several directions to the authorities to conduct regular inspections.