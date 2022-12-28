Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan pays floral tributes to minister Audimulapu Suresh’s mother

The CM arrived at Suresh’s residence in a special helicopter from Tadepalli residence and paid tributes to her portrait.

Published: 28th December 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Theresamma, Minister Audimulapu Suresh’s mother and chairperson of George Educational Institutions on Tuesday.

The CM arrived at Suresh’s residence in a special helicopter from Tadepalli residence and paid tributes to her portrait. Further, the CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Minister and his family members.

The District Higher officials appreciated the concerned government and police officers for making necessary arrangements for CM’s visit within in a short notice. District Collector AS Dinesh KumarMalika Garg among others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp