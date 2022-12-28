Jagan pays floral tributes to minister Audimulapu Suresh’s mother

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Theresamma, Minister Audimulapu Suresh’s mother and chairperson of George Educational Institutions on Tuesday.

The CM arrived at Suresh’s residence in a special helicopter from Tadepalli residence and paid tributes to her portrait. Further, the CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Minister and his family members.

The District Higher officials appreciated the concerned government and police officers for making necessary arrangements for CM’s visit within in a short notice. District Collector AS Dinesh KumarMalika Garg among others were present.

