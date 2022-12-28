Jagan to take up pending issues with PM Modi today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached New Delhi on Tuesday night. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 12.30 pm on Wednesday to discuss various issues pertaining to the State. Jagan is likely to submit a memorandum to the PM seeking release of funds for the Polavaram Irrigation Project, sources said.

The Chief Minister is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers available in the national capital to seek release of funds due to the State from various Central government departments.

The CM’s visit assumes significance as the State government is expecting release of funds for Polavaram. Apart from funds for Polavaram, the State has been seeking financial assistance and grants for backward areas and release of dues to various departments. This will be his second meeting with Modi this month.

