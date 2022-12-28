Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam performed at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala was cleansed with a divine aromatic mixture ‘Parimalam’ for the upcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi. Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, the holy ritual of temple cleansing, commenced at 6 am on Tuesday and lasted for about five hours.

The entire temple premises, including sub-temples, puja materials, roof and walls were cleaned thoroughly by temple staff and a few officials. Finally, the sacred Parimalam is smeared everywhere.TTD Executive Officer (FAC) Anil Kumar Singhal, Trust Board member Madhusudhan Yadav, Additional EO (FAC) Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, Deputy EO Ramesh Babu and other officials participated in the cleansing ritual.

