Mask mandate issued for Srivari devotees

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Devotees visiting Tirumala for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan will have to compulsorily wear masks, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced on Tuesday.It may be noted that the Temple Trust will facilitate the auspicious darshan from January 2 to 11. As many as eight lakh devotees are expected to offer prayers at the Srivari temple during the 10-day fete.

Reviewing the arrangements for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan as well for January 1, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said, “In view of the guidelines issued by Central and State governments, we urge the devotees coming for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to wear masks. We are making other arrangements to frequently sanitise crowded spaces to ensure safety and security of pilgrims.The State and Central governments have stepped up vigil following a sudden spurt in cases of the new Covid variant BF.7 in China, Japan, South Korea and a few other countries.

