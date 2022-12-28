Notices served on pensioners as part of social audit: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reassured beneficiaries of the social security pension that the government will not delete their names from the list. His assertion came in the wake of reports that notices were served to several pensioners, raising concerns that they might lose the benefits.

The Chief Minister released Rs 590.91 crore under various schemes to more than 2.79 lakh eligible people, who did not receive the benefits between June and November 2022. Speaking to beneficiaries and officials, he reiterated his government’s commitment to ensure that all eligible people receive welfare without fail. Stressing that any government scheme needs a social audit, Jagan accused the Opposition of raising unnecessary hue and cry just because some beneficiaries were served notices.

Taking a dig at the Opposition TDP and a section of media, Jagan questioned, “What is wrong in serving notices to people for the purpose of a periodical social audit.” “God will punish all those who are misleading the public by spreading false propaganda against the government,” the Chief Minister exclaimed.

Stating that he would take the Opposition’s allegations as positive criticism, Jagan directed district collectors to look into the accusations and resolve them, if they are found to be true. “If not, you have to effectively counter them through media,” he told officials.

Asserting that the government has been implementing various welfare schemes irrespective of caste, creed or political affiliations, Jagan said, “After conducting social audits, names of all left out beneficiaries are displayed at the village and ward secretariats to ensure that no eligible person is left out of the welfare schemes. This will take the total number of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes to 44,27,641 and the total amount disbursed under these schemes to Rs 6,684.84 crore.”

The Chief Minister said the present government has been implementing various welfare schemes in an unbiased manner, unlike the previous TDP regime which was partial and disbursed the meagre welfare benefits only to those who voted for the party.

Accusing the previous TDP government of corruption and discrimination, Jagan said now the welfare schemes are reaching all eligible people in a transparent manner with no room for bribery or nepotism.

Criticising former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s government, he said, “They had fixed rates for every welfare scheme forcing people to pay a percentage to Janmabhoomi committees.”

Elaborating on the pensions, he said the government has been spending Rs 1,770 crore on pensions as against the previous government’s Rs 400 crore, which provided a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to 39 lakh people. “Meanwhile, we have hiked monthly pension to Rs 2,750. The number of pensioners has also gone up to 62.70 lakh,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, social welfare minister Meruga Nagarjuna, AP Agri Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, advisor to government (Agriculture) I Tirupal Reddy, chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, and others were present.

