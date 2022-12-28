Home States Andhra Pradesh

Opposition to submit memorandum to CJI against ‘dictatorial’ YSRC rule

The all-party meeting unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the recent undemocratic and violent incidents that took place in the State.

Published: 28th December 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

TDP State president K Atchannaidu and CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna at an all-party meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The all-party meeting on ‘State-Sponsored Terrorism - Save Democracy’ organised by the TDP on Tuesday, decided to submit a memorandum to the Governor and the Chief Justice of India on the ‘violent and dictatorial’ administration of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State. It also resolved to constitute the democracy protection committees at the State, district and mandal levels.

The all-party meeting unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the recent undemocratic and violent incidents that took place in the State. It also resolved to form a common platform to intensify the fight for upholding  democratic values, to stand by those who are affected with the unilateral action of police, and to regularly organise various programmes to make the people aware of the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on various fronts.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu felt that the time has come to safeguard the fruits of Independence and appealed to all sections of the society to come onto a common platform for upholding democratic values. He called upon all the Opposition parties to join hands in the fight against the YSRC government.

Alleging that the people in general, Dalits, Muslims and the downtrodden sections of society in particular, lost their freedom during the YSRC regime, Atchannaidu accused Jagan of adopting a vengeful attitude towards all the sections. “If Jagan retains power, all the sections of people will have to leave the State,” he observed.

Accusing the YSRC government of suppressing all the sections of people, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna felt that Jagan is planning to go for early polls, well aware of the anti-incumbency. “Jagan will have to taste the defeat whether he goes for early polls or in 2024,” he predicted.

Welcoming the conduct of the all-party meeting on the issue of safeguarding democracy, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao sought an assurance from the TDP that it would not suppress the freedom of people if it comes to power.Leaders of Jana Sena and other political parties and representatives of people’s organisations attended the meeting.

