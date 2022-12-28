Over 706 weavers in Vizianagaram get financial aid through Mudra loan

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIZIANAGARAM: Weaver Mudra Scheme (WMS) launched by the Union Textiles Ministry is proving to be a boon for handloom weavers of Vizianagaram district.In the past three years, at least 370 weavers, including 121 in the financial year 2022-2023, received the financial assistance through Mudra loan for their working capital, purchase of tools and equipments.

Speaking to TNIE, RV Muralikrishna additional director, department of handlooms and textiles said, “The Nodal Bank has sanctioned Rs 58.6 lakh to 121 weavers in the district. Bank would sanction a loan of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,25,000 to each individual weaver for their working capital, purchase of tools and equipment.”

Speaking to TNIE, Dora Veeraju a handloom weaver from Vizianagaram said, “I have received a loan of Rs 50,000 through WMS. I have bought raw material with this loan amount. Now I am paying loan in easy monthly instalments.”

The district has as many as 800 weavers depending on the handloom/khadi weaving, of which 706 are eligible for the financial support under Nethanna Nestham scheme, launched by the government of Andhra Pradesh.

Under this scheme, the State government provides financial assistance of Rs 24,000 per annum to every weaver family, who owns a handloom to modernize their equipment.

