Prime Healthcare head calls on Jagan, lauds govt project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Healthcare Foundation Chairman Dr Prem Sagar Reddy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Tuesday. Prime Healthcare is recognised as one of the top 10 medical groups in the US for managing 46 hospitals in 14 States. Dr Prem Sagar Reddy discussed various issues, mainly the health sector in the state, with the CM.

He appreciated the concept of family doctor initiated by the government. “I’m ready to provide digital X-ray machines and state-of-the-art medical equipment to AP,’’ he said, adding that 1,500 oxygen concentrators were provided to the government in a very short period of time during the Covid pandemic. He said that Jagan has brought revolutionary changes AP.

