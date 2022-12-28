Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reintroduce 26 SC welfare schemes: BJP

The State government was diverting the funds allocated by the Centre under various schemes meant for SC uplift to other purposes, he alleged.

Published: 28th December 2022

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: State BJP president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday demanded that the government reintroduce 26 welfare schemes for SCs, which are not being implemented after the YSRC came to power.The BJP SC Morcha organised a 48-hour demonstration at the collectorate in Guntur on Monday and Tuesday in protest against the anti-Dalit policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Speaking at the demonstration camp, Veerraju said various loan schemes meant for SCs were confined to rhetoric now.

As a result, SCs were finding it difficult to get loans towards working capital for their petty businesses, he said. Veerraju accused the YSRC government, which stopped implementing the 26 schemes under the SC Corporation, of advertising the Central schemes as its own.The State government was diverting the funds allocated by the Centre under various schemes meant for SC uplift to other purposes, he alleged.

