Telugu couple slips to death in US

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As bomb cyclone is wreaking havoc in the US, a Telugu couple drowned in an ice lake at Phoenix on Tuesday. According to the sources, the deceased were identified as Narayana and Lalitha, natives of Palaparru village in Pedanandipadu of Guntur district. The couple had shifted to America after their marriage and then settled in Arizona for the past 14 years.

On Tuesday, the couple along with their two daughters went on a tour to Phoenix. While visiting an ice lake, they slipped into the ice lake and drowned. Upon receiving the information, local officials started rescue operations and found the body of Haritha. The search operations are on to find the body of Narayana.

Both children, who were at the shore, are safe. The families of both deceased are devastated after learning the news. The parents of Narayana are still hoping that their son will return home safely, the family members informed.

GUNTUR: As bomb cyclone is wreaking havoc in the US, a Telugu couple drowned in an ice lake at Phoenix on Tuesday. According to the sources, the deceased were identified as Narayana and Lalitha, natives of Palaparru village in Pedanandipadu of Guntur district. The couple had shifted to America after their marriage and then settled in Arizona for the past 14 years. On Tuesday, the couple along with their two daughters went on a tour to Phoenix. While visiting an ice lake, they slipped into the ice lake and drowned. Upon receiving the information, local officials started rescue operations and found the body of Haritha. The search operations are on to find the body of Narayana. Both children, who were at the shore, are safe. The families of both deceased are devastated after learning the news. The parents of Narayana are still hoping that their son will return home safely, the family members informed.