Tirumala gearing up for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making elaborate arrangements for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during their pilgrimage to the hill shrine.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, along with Executive Officer (FAC) Anil Kumar Singhal, said 45,000 Slotted Sarva Darshan tickets will be issued per day from January 2 to 11 for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. The issuance of free SSD tokens will commence at 2 pm on January 1 at nine centres in Tirupati with a total of 92 counters.

The centres include Bhudevi Complex, Indira Maidan, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Jeevakona ZP High School, Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, Ramanaidu Municipal High School, Seshadrinagar ZP High School at Bairagipettada and Govindaraja choultries. Four counters are earmarked at Koustubham Rest House on Tirumala exclusively for locals.

Additional arrangements are being made to serve food, water and beverages to pilgrims. Mobile toilets will also be set up. To enable devotees coming from neighbouring States to know the counters, QR code facility boards have also been set up. Devotees with SSD tokens, need to report at Sri Krishna Teja Rest

House in Tirumala on their specified date and time only to avoid long waiting hours for darshan.

SRIVANI Trust tickets will not be issued offline. “As we have already released 2,000 tickets of SRIVANI online for each day from January 2 to 11, no tickets will be issued offline. We have also issued 2.05 lakh SED (Rs 300) tickets from January 1 to 11 online,” he said.

In view of the New Year Day, Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 2 and Vaikunta Dwadasi on January 3, all advance bookings of accommodation from December 29 to January 3 stands cancelled. Even VIPs will be allotted only two rooms as there is limited accommodation at Tirumala, he said.

