40 kg of ganja seized, three arrested by SEB

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths arrested three members and seized around 40 kg of ganja stock in Prakasam district.According to the official information, a team of SEB officials and staff led by the SEB- Joint Director Nageswara Rao, conducted inspections near the A1 Function hall of the Ongole- Guntur road on Tuesday.

Getting suspicious over the movement of an auto-rickshaw, the officials inspected it and found ganja that is neatly packed under the driver’s seat.They also got to know that the stock was being carried from the agency area of Visakhapatnam by the three accused, who were identified as Shaik Baji, Pasam Sambasiva Rao and K Veerendranath from Ongole.A case was registered under relevant sections and the investigation is on, the SEB informed.

The District Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg appreciated the SEB officials and staff for their successful seizure of ganja stock. On the other hand, SEB Cumbham In-charge CI Venkateswarlu along with his team conducted searches in a house at Madana Pullalacheruvu village of Bestavaripeta Mandal limits on Wednesday.

They found 74 full bottles (750 ml) and 18 quarter (180 ml) bottles of Non Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) brought illegally from out of the State areas. In this connection, the officials found three persons are responsible for this illegal trade and two of them were arrested and another person is at large. Cases were registered and investigation is on.

ONGOLE: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths arrested three members and seized around 40 kg of ganja stock in Prakasam district.According to the official information, a team of SEB officials and staff led by the SEB- Joint Director Nageswara Rao, conducted inspections near the A1 Function hall of the Ongole- Guntur road on Tuesday. Getting suspicious over the movement of an auto-rickshaw, the officials inspected it and found ganja that is neatly packed under the driver’s seat.They also got to know that the stock was being carried from the agency area of Visakhapatnam by the three accused, who were identified as Shaik Baji, Pasam Sambasiva Rao and K Veerendranath from Ongole.A case was registered under relevant sections and the investigation is on, the SEB informed. The District Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg appreciated the SEB officials and staff for their successful seizure of ganja stock. On the other hand, SEB Cumbham In-charge CI Venkateswarlu along with his team conducted searches in a house at Madana Pullalacheruvu village of Bestavaripeta Mandal limits on Wednesday. They found 74 full bottles (750 ml) and 18 quarter (180 ml) bottles of Non Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) brought illegally from out of the State areas. In this connection, the officials found three persons are responsible for this illegal trade and two of them were arrested and another person is at large. Cases were registered and investigation is on.