Home States Andhra Pradesh

40 kg of ganja seized, three arrested by SEB

In this connection, the officials found three persons are responsible for this illegal trade and two of them were arrested and another person is at large.

Published: 29th December 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths arrested three members and seized around 40 kg of ganja stock in Prakasam district.According to the official information, a team of SEB officials and staff led by the SEB- Joint Director Nageswara Rao, conducted inspections near the A1 Function hall of the Ongole- Guntur  road on Tuesday.

Getting suspicious over the movement of an auto-rickshaw, the officials inspected it and found ganja that is neatly packed under the driver’s seat.They also got to know that the stock was being carried from the agency area of Visakhapatnam by the three accused, who were identified as  Shaik Baji, Pasam Sambasiva Rao and K Veerendranath from Ongole.A case was registered under relevant sections and the investigation is on, the SEB informed.

The District Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg appreciated the SEB officials and staff for their successful seizure of ganja stock. On the other hand, SEB Cumbham In-charge CI Venkateswarlu along with his team conducted searches in a house at Madana Pullalacheruvu village of Bestavaripeta Mandal limits on Wednesday.

They found 74 full bottles (750 ml) and 18 quarter (180 ml) bottles of Non Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) brought illegally from out of the State areas. In this connection, the officials found three persons are responsible for this illegal trade and two of them were arrested and another person is at large. Cases were registered and investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp