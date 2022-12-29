Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anam Reddy dissatisfied with Jagan govt, wonders what has it done in last three years

Anam said he was finding it difficult to answer people’s questions on the status of funds received from the Centre and the awful condition of the constituency.

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: YSRC Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has once again expressed displeasure with the performance of the ruling party.While addressing volunteers during a meeting in Rapur on Tuesday, the legislator questioned how the party could ask for votes without releasing funds for carrying out development and road repair works in his constituency. Anam said he was finding it difficult to answer people’s questions on the status of funds received from the Centre and the awful condition of the constituency.

“What have we done for the past three years. We assured the people of completing many projects in the constituency to seek votes. We have developed layouts, but failed to complete building houses. Now, we are unable to even fill potholes, provide proper drinking water supply. However, we expect votes from people just by giving pensions and benefits. That is not enough,” he opined.He said several villages close to Kandaleru reservoir were facing water problems and rued that the public does not believe his words anymore.

Legislator pulls up officials

During a meeting held recently in Nellore city, ramnarayana had expressed dissatisfaction over the officials for not responding to people’s appeals on time. He claimed they failed to protect govt lands at Dakkili & Marlapudi

