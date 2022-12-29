AP CM Jagan calls on PM Modi, demands Polavaram funds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday requesting him to resolve several state issues and reiterated the release of pending funds for the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which has been hanging in the balance for the past eight years post the bifurcation of the State.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that no final decision has been made by the Centre on the estimated expenditure of Polavaram project despite the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) finalising the project cost as Rs 55,548 crore. Apart from not reimbursing the Rs 2,937.92 crore spent by the State government on the project from its own revenues so far, the Centre has also wrongly chosen to treat the drinking water supply system separately from the project, he complained to the Prime Minister.

He further went on to say that such a decision has not been applied to any other irrigation project, which has got national status.He appealed to the Prime Minister to do away with the policy of treating the project cost component-wise as it is escalating the total project cost besides causing delay and difficulties in reimbursement of the bills. The CM sought the PM to release Rs 10,485.38 crore immediately on ad-hoc basis to begin land acquisition in order to take up relief and rehabilitation works of displaced families.

In the 50 minute-long meeting held at PM’s residence in Delhi, CM Jagan apprised him that despite several rounds of meetings by the Union Finance Secretary led special committee and assurances by the Centre, little progress has been made to resolve the issues pertaining to bifurcation of the state. He told the Prime Minister that a huge amount of Rs 32,625.25 crore, including resource funding of Rs 18,330.45 crore for the fiscal year 2014-15 and pension arrears payable to the state, has been pending and appealed him to reimburse it immediately.

The Chief Minister explained that while Finance Ministry has been imposing a plethora of restrictions on the AP government on its permitted borrowings, it is adjusting the loans made by the previous TDP regime.“The YSRC government has been facing several restrictions now for the wrongs of the TDP regime,’’ Jagan said. He called for Prime Minister’s intervention in order to do away with the curbs.

He made it clear that the State would suffer financially if the restrictions continue unabated, especially at a time when the country is set to fight the new Covid variant of the Covid.

Jagan requested Modi to take immediate steps to ensure that Telangana pays its dues worth Rs 6,886 crore outstanding from the TS Discoms immediately to AP GENCO.Pointing out at the National Food Security Act, the Chief Minister said the State is being put to huge financial loss because of the faulty Act. “The Niti Ayog also has agreed with this view and there is a need to correct it,’’ he said.

Some 56 lakh eligible families in the State are foregoing the benefits under the PMGKAY, he pointed out saying the state government has spent Rs 5,527 crores so far. He further asked the Prime Minister to grant 14 more medical colleges to the State to cater to the medical needs of the people.

He also appealed to the Prime Minister to allot mines to meet the iron ore requirement of the steel plant being built at Kadapa and extend all cooperation to the proposed 76.9 km long Metro Rail Project in Visakhapatnam for which Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been already submitted, besides fulfilling the promise of granting special status to the state as per the assurances given in the Parliament.

‘Hefty loss to State due to faulty NFSA’

Jagan said the State is being put to huge financial loss because of the faulty National Food Security Act (NFSA). Stating that the Niti Ayog also has agreed with this view, he said there is a need to correct it as around 56L eligible families in the State are foregoing benefits under the PMGKAY

