AP CM Jagan seeks clearance for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the sidelines of his visit to New Delhi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday. He urged the Centre to grant environmental clearances for various irrigation schemes, including the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He also reported the Union minister of the protocol violations by Telangana government in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar joint reservoirs.Referring to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, he requested Bhupender Yadav to grant environmental clearances for the project and explained its importance to provide water to the drought-stricken region. Besides, various aspects related to the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs located between the two Telugu states were discussed.

He pointed out that the Telangana government is acting unilaterally in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar joint reservoir projects on the River Krishna and is violating all operational protocols, agreements and directives of the Krishna River Management Board. As a result, AP is losing its share rights on Krishna river, he said.

Jagan explained that in 2021-22 and 2022-23, Telangana started using water for power generation for Kharif season from June 1. With the Telangana government releasing water up to 796 feet every year for power generation, it has become a tough task to maintain minimum water level in the Srisailam reservoir, Jagan said, adding that unless level reaches 881 feet, it is not possible to release water from Pothireddypadu in a full-fledged manner to cater to the drinking water needs of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore and Prakasam, drought-prone Rayalaseema and Chennai.

Finding fault with Telangana government’s decision to construct Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation and Dindi Schemes at 800 feet without any environmental clearances, Jagan said it is not possible to maintain water level in the reservoir above 854 ft due to these projects.

“Under these circumstances, the AP government has no other alternative, but to implement the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLS), through which 3 TMC water per day can be supplied to Telugu Ganga Project (TGP), Srisailam Right Bank Canal (SRBC) and Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS),” he said.

Keeping in view the inappropriate attitude of the Telangana government by releasing water, the interests of Andhra Pradesh can be avoided by completing the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project as soon as possible, Jagan told the Minister.

Clearances for ports sought

Stating that the government has prioritised development of fishing harbours at nine strategic locations to support vulnerable groups, Jagan said works for Ramayapatnam port are progressing at a fast pace. “By March 2024, the port operations will commence, while we have applied for environmental clearances for Machilipatnam in Krishna district and Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district,” he explained.

On Pumped storage projects, he said in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision to promote renewable energy production, the State government is undertaking the Lower Sileru Hydro Power Project (230 MW) and the Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Power Project (1,350 MW).

