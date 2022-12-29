AP law and order under control: DGP

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Reiterating once again that there is nothing called ‘State-sponsored Terrorism’ in the state, the Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy stated that the law and order situation in the State is under control.

Replying to a query during the annual crime review meeting, DGP Rajendranath Reddy supported the action of police in some incidents where political parties were found at fault with police department and clarified that police are acting according to law. He further questioned the leaders of political parties on their part and wanted them also to act responsibly while in public.

“Leaders should not provocate the public or their political rivals in order to gain mileage. There is no failure of law and order in the State. How can one (citing leaders of political parties) go to a sensitive place or disputed areas without informing the police leading to unrest? Is it not your responsibility? questioned the DGP.

