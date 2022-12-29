Home States Andhra Pradesh

Central recognition to Sankara Eye Hospital

The hospital has been conferred with the recognition of a Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO).

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital and Institute, Visakhapatnam, has now been recognised as a research institute by the Union Government. The hospital has been conferred with the recognition of a Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO). The recognition, which is valid for three years, will entitle the hospital to receive administrative support from the Department of Science & Industrial Research, under theUnion Ministry of Science & Technology, to carry out research activities, said KBN Manimala, managing trustee & group CEO, Sankar Foundation.

