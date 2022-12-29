Home States Andhra Pradesh

Crime against women dips in Bapatla

Initiatives like Mahila Police duty tracker helped to curb crime against women in the district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Cases of crime against women dropped by 23.18 per cent through various women-friendly initiatives like Mahila police duty tracker and public awareness booklet in Bapatla district, said SP Vakul Jindal.Addressing in a year end annual press conference on Wednesday, he stated that the illegal ID liquor is ruining the city and for that the police have conducted intense raids. As many as 187 cases were filed and around 814 litre of ID liquor was seized in 2021, he added.

Employment to offenders

According to him, employment opportunities are provided to 64 families and financial aid ofRs 68 lakh is distributed to the habitual offenders under Operation Parivarthana.With effective implementation of ‘No Accident Day’ every week, road accidents are also decreased by 37 percent this year. As many as 1.20 lakh E chalans were issued including 1,135 drunk and drive cases with imposed fines of Rs 14 lakh.

Decline in rape cases

Explaining about murders and kidnaps reported in the district, he said that around 40 murder as well as 25 kidnap cases were reported in this year. Moreover, the number of rape cases decreased by 54.25 percent and a total of 51 cases were reported in this year. He informed that 574 property offence cases are reported and as many as 539 robbery, theft cases are filed, out of which 343 cases were solved.Coming to the cheating cases, 180 were filed and as many as 51 POCSO cases were reported, where the investigation is completed in 85 cases.

In 2022, about 1,341 accused in various cases were convicted, among them eight accused are sentenced to life imprisonment. As many as 12,095 cases are resolved in Lok Adalat this year, he added. Speaking about the special achievements, SP informed that the police have rescued as many as 20 people from drowning at Suryalanka and Ramapuram beaches in the district.

Around 208 new cameras are set up with total of 661 in the district. In a first in the entire state, police has launched Mahila Police Duty Tracker website, through which the officials have realtime information on all incidents which helped the police to prevent untoward incidents in prior. The entire police department has faced various challenges in newly formed district and we are working in coordination to resolve most of them, he added.

