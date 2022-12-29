Fourth APHEPB meeting to be held on Dec 29

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The 4th meeting of AP Higher Education Planning Board (APHEPB) will be conducted on December 29 and 30 at Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, said APHEPB Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy. A curtain-raiser event of the meeting was held here on Wednesday. Hemachandra Reddy recalled that the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board was set up in 2020, with five clusters coordinating all central, state and private universities including Tirupati, Anantapur, Amaravati, Godavari, and Vishakapatnam. With an initiative to discuss, prepare suitable education methods, research, facilities and to share information, APHEPB meetings are being held every month at cluster level, he explained. Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, V-C of all universities, officials and experts would attend the meeting, he added.