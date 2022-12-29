Notices served on 4 lakh pension beneficiaries: Pawan Kalyan in letter to CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, urging him not to delete names of beneficiaries from the social security pension list.

Claiming that the government has sent notices to at least four lakh pensioners, Pawan alleged that the government was preparing ground to reduce the number of beneficiaries under the scheme.

Stating that there was no rationale in the reasons cited by the government regarding issuing notices, the JSP chief urged Jagan to act on humanitarian grounds.The actor-politician said notices were served on old-age pension beneficiaries from Meliaputti mandal of Srikakulam district, stating that they owned thousands of acres.

In another instance, Pawan said, notice was sent to a washerwoman, Ramakka, from Penugonda mandal in Sri Satya Sai district as “she owned 158 houses.” He demanded the government to submit proofs backing their claims in both instances.

“The government should remember that these people are poor. They neither own estates nor have they inherited houses from their ancestors. If they are wealthy as shown by the government, why will they run from pillar to post around government offices,” he questioned.

Finding fault with the Chief Minister for defending the government’s move, he said a notice was issued to a pensioner as her husband, who died 25 years ago, was still paying income tax. “Are such notices tenable,” he asked.

Pawan further noted that instead of rectifying the issue, the Chief Minister has directed the district collectors to abuse those explaining the factual position on the notices to cancel pensions.On Tuesday, Jagan had said that notices were served on beneficiaries as part of a social audit. “What is wrong in issuing notices to people for the purpose of a periodical social audit,” he had questioned.

Stating that he would take the Opposition’s allegations as positive criticism, he had directed district collectors to look into the accusations and resolve them, if they are found to be true. “If not, you have to effectively counter them through media,” he told officials.

