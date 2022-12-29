Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only KCR can develop Telangana, India: AP students’ JAC chief

Speaking during a meeting held by the JAC at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Wednesday, he opined that the development of Andhra Pradesh and the whole country is possible by BRS alone.

GUNTUR: Extending support to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), AP Youth and Students JAC president Rayapati Jagadish said party supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is “the only leader who has guts to oppose Narendra Modi and fight for a better future of the entire country.”

Speaking during a meeting held by the JAC at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Wednesday, he opined that the development of Andhra Pradesh and the whole country is possible by BRS alone.“KCR is the first leader in the country’s history to take a stand for farmers by raising the slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisaan Sarkaar’,” Jagadish said.

He said after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana is on the path of development with the establishment of thousands of industries, lakhs of gurukuals for students of SC, ST, BC and minority communities, 24x7 electricity supply, and drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

