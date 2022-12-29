Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader attempts suicide, alleges harassment by MLA

According to reports reaching here, Harsha is from Kadanuthala village at Bogole mandal in Nellore district.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Telugu Yuvatha district vice-president Harsha attempted suicide in front of Kavali MLA Ramireddy Prathap Reddy’s house in Nellore town on Wednesday. Telugu Yuvatha is the youth wing of the TDP.His suicide attempt was foiled as local residents swiftly responded and shifted him to a hospital. Following the incident, TDP leaders rushed to the hospital and inquired on the incident.

According to reports reaching here, Harsha is from Kadanuthala village at Bogole mandal in Nellore district. He has alleged that all ration shops had to down shutters after YSRC came to power.In his video, the youth leader said, “A rowdy sheet was opened against me. On Prathap Reddy’s instructions, officials created hurdles whenever I had to carry out various works. It has become difficult for me to survive due to the MLA’s harassment.”

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

