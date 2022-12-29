Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP's Nara Lokesh to go on 400-day padayatra

The mass-outreach programme aims to sensitise the voters about the prevalent issues in the current dispensation while walking through 100 Assembly constituencies across the state.

TDP general-secretary MLC Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will be embarking on a padayatra from January 27. Lokesh, son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, will cover a distance of 4,000 km in 400 days from Kuppam in Chittoor district to Ichapuram in Srikakulam.

While christening the padayatra as ‘Yuva Galam’ (Voice of Youth), the TDP seems trying to get the support of youth by providing them a platform to come together, speak up and fight for what they deserve.
As Chandrababu Naidu already announced to give 40% of his party tickets to youth to contest in the polls, the party appears to be sailing in that direction with Lokesh at the helm of affairs.

The mass-outreach programme aims to sensitise the voters about the prevalent issues in the current dispensation while walking through 100 Assembly constituencies across the state.As Andhra Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in April, the padayatra is likely to be continued till the announcement of the poll schedule.

Interestingly, the logo as well as teaser of the ‘Yuva Galam’ is without the photo of the party chief. Unveiling the logo and posters of the padayatra in the TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri  on Wednesday, party State President K Atchannaidu and other senior leaders said it is a campaign to mobilise the youth to participate in the agenda-setting process as well as to raise their voice for change.

Slamming the YSRC, the TDP leaders said that the programme of Lokesh is not like a pre-designed one by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who undertook such padayatra before becoming the Chief Minister.TDP MLA Atchannaidu said that Lokesh is certainly a ray of hope for those who are reeling under deep displeasure, particularly the youth.

Observing that the youth play a major role in building the nation, Atchannaidu said the youth of the State are fortunate enough to have a leader like Lokesh.“Though Jagan promised to announce the job calendar every year, not even a single vacancy has been filled in the past three-and-half years,” Atchannaidu remarked.“The youth are now looking towards the TDP, which created large-scale employment between 2014 and 2019,” the TDP state unit president added.

