17 agricultural labourers spray pesticide, fall ill

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 17 agricultural labourers reportedly fell ill after spraying pesticides in a farm near Chinanandipadu village, Bapatla district on Thursday.According to the police, the labourers mixed the proportions of granular pesticide in high concentration without proper knowledge and sprayed it in the farm.

After the pesticide application, they had lunch without cleaning themselves properly and due to inhalation of highly concentrated chemicals, three of them fell sick with nausea and dizziness. The neighbours immediately shifted them to a nearby hospital.

After receiving the information, the officials shifted all the 17 labourers to Guntur GGH to conduct tests as a precautionary measure. The health condition of all patients is stable and they will be discharged soon, the police informed.

Local BJP leaders visited GGH and enquired about the condition of the patients. They demanded that the agricultural department should take full responsibility as they failed to educate the farmers properly and also to alert them frequently about the usage of pesticides.

They also spoke with the family members of the patients and assured them support. BJP district leaders R Bhaskar, Kumar Gowd, A Ramakoteswar Rao and others were also present.

