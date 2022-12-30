Chandrababu's self-promotion led to stampede: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the stampede during the roadshow of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Kandukur in Nellore district, in which eight people were killed, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy blamed Naidu for the untoward incident. “Naidu, who is on a self-promotion mission, is responsible for the death of eight people in the stampede,” he observed

Addressing the media on Thursday, Sajjala alleged that Naidu deliberately held the roadshow in a narrow lane in order to capture the visuals by drone shots and show that his meeting attracted a huge turnout. “Unfortunately, Naidu’s self- promotion mission has failed miserably, leading to the death of eight people and injuries to several others,’’ he charged.

The TDP chief, who held the roadshow at a different place, ignoring the guidelines issued by police while giving the permission for the event, has now started blaming the latter for the stampede, he said. “It’s a shame that Naidu is trying to turn even the tragedy in his favour. It is shocking to see that no matter what happens, he always wants to make sensational news out of it. And this human sacrifice has taken place due to his perversity. I want to remind the people that even during his own regime, his thirst for self-promotion led to the death of 27 pilgrims during Godavari Pushkarams,” he deplored.

The YSRC general secretary reminded the people how Naidu spoke with ‘arrogance’ after the incident without taking moral responsibility for the incident. “Why is Naidu trying to put the blame on the authorities when it is he who is behind the murders? The fact is that the Opposition Leader does not value lives. He is using people for his political gains and nothing can be worse than that,” Sajjala remarked.

