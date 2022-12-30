Home States Andhra Pradesh

Civil supplies corporation procured Rs 3,578.43 crore paddy from 3.1 lakh farmers

A sum of Rs 1,773.98 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of 1.67 lakh farmers for the paddy procured.

Published: 30th December 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation has procured 17.53 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth Rs 3,578.43 crore from more than 3.10 lakh farmers till December 28. A sum of Rs 1,773.98 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of 1.67 lakh farmers for the paddy procured.

In a release issued on Thursday, AP Civil Supplies Corporation V-C and Managing Director G Veerapandian informed that expenditure incurred by farmers on gunny bags, hamali and transportation charges will also be paid to them along with the support price within 21 days. A sum of Rs 17.66 crore has been credited into the accounts of farmers towards gunny bags, hamali and transportation charges.

