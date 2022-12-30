Cops accuse TDP of flouting norms during roadshow, Chandrababu cries foul

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A day after eight people died in a stampede during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow at Kandukur, Nellore police on Thursday booked a case under CrPC Section 174 based on a complaint lodged by one of the injured.

Speaking to reporters, Guntur Range DIG Trivikram Varma and Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said the public meeting was conducted in a narrow road instead of NTR Circle, where permission was given.After inspecting the place where the stampede took place, Vijaya Rao said a sudden surge in the number of people led to the incident.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

with the families of the eight people

who died in a stampede on Wednesday

“The organisers burst crackers without taking permission. We had given approval for a meeting to be conducted from 3 to 7 pm at NTR Circle only,” the SP said.“Had the meeting been conducted at NTR Circle and not in a narrow road near it, the stampede would have not happened. Proper entry and exit points were arranged at the location where permission was given,” the DIG asserted.

He added that a team headed by an officer of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank will investigate the case. Varma suspected that people might have moved towards Naidu’s vehicle during the meeting to take pictures.

On the other hand, the TDP chief condemned the statements of Nellore Police. Naidu visited Kavali town on the second day of his tour and accused both the DIG and SP of making baseless allegations against the TDP. “Police officers are conveying what the Chief Minister is directing them to articulate. The TDP has organised roadshows before. Police can check if we have followed rules in Kavali or not,” Naidu asserted.

Recalling the roadshows organised by NT Rama Rao, Rath Yatra by senior BJP leader LK Advani, Naidu said, “Whichever leader comes to a place, it is the duty of local police to oversee law and order. I am not blaming anyone, but it would have been better, if the Kandukur police had taken necessary precautionary measures.”

According to reports, preliminary findings from the autopsy have revealed that suffocation and high pressure resulted in the death of the eight people.The deceased were identified as K Yanadi (57), a farmer and TDP SC Cell leader from Kondamudusu Palem, M Chinna Kondaiah (55), a construction worker from Ammavari Palem, D Ravindra (73) a farmer from Atmakur, U Purushottam (70), a daily labourer from Gundlapalem, K Raja (50), a cool drink shop owner from Kandukur, Gaddam Madhu Babu (45), a labourer from Oguru, U Rajeswari (40) a housewife from Kandukur and Y Vijaya (35), a labourer from Varichenu Sangam.

PM, CM console bereaved families, announce ex-gratia

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of eight people in the stampede and said, “Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs 50,000.” Later, Chief Minister Jagan, who is on an official visit to Delhi, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured

TDP gives Rs 24L aid to each victim’s kin

Naidu visited the families of the deceased and promised them complete support. The party announced an ex-gratia of Rs 24 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. While Rs 15 lakh is being paid by the party, the remaining amount will be extended by TDP leaders, Naidu said. He added, “The party will bear expenses for the education of the kids who lost their loved ones.”

