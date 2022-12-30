Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former collector appears before Andhra HC

The case pertains to a petition filed by Shaik Salar against the encroachment of school land at Samisragudem in Nidadavole mandal in 2020.

Published: 30th December 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former district collector of West Godavari Revu Mutyala Raju, who is presently the Additional Secretary to Chief Minister, appeared before the AP High Court on Thursday in a contempt case.Raju, along with Nidadavole tahsildar Sastry and Panchayat Raj sub-divisional officer Gangaraju, appeared before the court in the case related to the delay in removal of encroachments on the land belonging to the ZP high school.

The case pertains to a petition filed by Shaik Salar against the encroachment of school land at Samisragudem in Nidadavole mandal in 2020. The court had ordered removal of the encroachments and construction of a compound wall.

As the orders were not implemented, the petitioner filed a contempt petition. When the petition came up for hearing last month, the court summoned the then collector and other officials to appear before it.
Mutyala Raju’s counsel informed the court that they could not implement the orders as the staff were busy in Covid duties. 

Justice Battu Devanand asked as to how Covid had come in the way of implementing the court orders, when it did not affect conduct of panchayat elections and other government works.

He directed the respondents to place before it the steps taken for implementing the court orders and posted the matter to January 20. The court refused to give any exemption to the officials from personal appearance during the next hearing.

