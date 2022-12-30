JSP leader harasses minor girl in Vizag, held

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An alleged harassment of a minor girl by a political leader created a flutter in the city. In a video message, which went viral on social media, it was alleged that Raghava Rao of Jana Sena Party harassed the girl by sending her obscene messages, and pressurised her to love him. He allegedly created a scene at the girl’s house in China Waltair and demanded her to come out of the flat. Having learnt about it, the girl’s friends reached the place. They, along with the girl’s family, tried to pacify him. He threatened them with a knife. Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, a case under Sections 354a, 345d, 448, 307, 427 and 509 of the IPC has been registered against Raghava Rao in the Three Town police station. Raghava Rao was taken into custody. However, Jana Sena, in a statement, denied that Raghava Rao belonged to the party. Jana Sena PAC member Kona Tata Rao said Raghava Rao did not have even primary membership of the party. Normally, people take photos with celebrities and it does not mean they are known to each other well. Raghava Rao was with YSRC sometime ago, he said. AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddi Padma directed the Vizag Police Commissioner to take stringent action against the accused.