Police force at Chandrababu roadshow inadequate: Somireddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the State ministers and the ruling YSRC leaders for politicising the stampede during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow at Kandukur, former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy attributed it to the failure of the government and police.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Somireddy said despite knowing the tour of Naidu, who is a former CM and having Z+ category security cover, adequate police force was not deployed at the roadshow. “Unable to digest the massive public response to Naidu’s roadshows and meetings, the YSRC government has deliberately ignored to provide enough security to him,” Somireddy charged.

Stating that the stampede caused severe pain to the TDP rank and file, he vowed that they will take more precautionary measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future. Though several people lost their lives while participating in the programmes organised by the YSRC earlier, the TDP never politicised them.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy woke up and responded to the incident only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and announced ex gratia for the deceased,’’ he said.He took a dig at Jagan for announcing a mere `2 lakh ex gratia for the deceased. “Why don’t the CM announce at least `10 lakh ex gratia for the deceased?” he asked.

At the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, TDP State president K Atchannaidu paid tributes to the deceased. Atchannaidu said the people found a platform in the programmes being organised by the TDP to narrate their hardship under the YSRC government. Trusting Naidu as their saviour, people are turning up in large numbers for his meetings. As the turnout is beyond expectation in Kandukur, the stampede occurred, he explained.

