Set up forensic varsity in Tirupati: Jagan to Amit Shah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on Union home minister Amit Shah and urged him to consider setting up a National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus at Tirupati.During his visit to New Delhi, Jagan explained that the varsity will cater to the growing requirement for forensic experts in South India and assured Shah that his government will allot required land.

“Tirupati has grown into an educational hub and the establishment of NFSU would help meet the demands of growing need for criminal investigation infrastructure,” he asserted. Further, he also reiterated the issues he had raised before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday.

Besides urging Shah to help with the resolution of post-bifurcation issues between AP and Telangana, Jagan sought his intervention in the release of pending arrears to the tune of Rs 32,625.25 crore from the Centre.

The arrears include reimbursement of Rs 2,937.92 crore spent by the State government for the Polavaram irrigation project, resource funding of Rs 18,330.45 crore for the fiscal 2014-15 and pension arrears.Jagan also urged the Union minister to resolve the issue of pending arrears worth Rs 6,886 crore due to APGENCO from Telangana power distribution companies (discoms).

On Polavaram project, the Chief Minister requested Shah to fix the project cost as Rs 55,548 crore as recommended by the Technical Advisory Committee and urged him to do away with the policy of treating the project cost component-wise as it escalates the cost, besides delaying the project.

Among other issues, Jagan urged the Union minister to make amendments to the flawed provisions of the National Food Security Act, grant 14 more medical colleges to the State, allot mines to meet the iron ore requirement of the steel plant being built at Kadapa and extend cooperation to the proposed 76.9 km-long metro rail project in Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister also urged him to intervene and restrain the Telangana State Government from acting unilaterally and violating operational procedures in drawing water from the River Krishna and generating electricity.

Further, the Chief Minister requested Shah to grant environmental clearances for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) through which three TMC water per day can be supplied to Telugu Ganga Project (TGP), Srisailam Right Bank Canal (SRBC) and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi Project (GNSS).

