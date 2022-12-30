VIVA School hosts science exhibition

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As part of the Primary Years Programme, a science exhibition was held in VIVA School here on Thursday.VIVA director Vasireddy Vidyasagar inaugurated the exhibition. Students from various classes showcased various antiques, science and mathematics models representing the evolution and progress of science, foreign currency, coins and stamps that they collected.

Among these, the genealogical tree, titanic ship and cooking utensils used in ancient times representing the Indian family system attracted the viewers. A photo exhibition of the various tourist spots was also arranged. The parents who visited the exhibition were extremely impressed with the talent of the students. Later, the students were awarded appreciation certificates. Director Lt Commander KS Rao, Principal CH Sarala and faculty were also present.

