YSRC govt ignored IT industry: GVL

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday accused the YSRC government of ignoring information technology industry and invited it for a debate on what it had done to provide a conducive atmosphere for the development of the key sector. Speaking to the media, he said the government had announced that it would develop three concept cities and promote incubation centres, but it was nothing but empty words.Quoting from a survey report of 2021, the Rajya Sabha member said while Gujarat and Karnataka figured prominently, even Kerala and Odisha are forging ahead in IT sector. “But AP doesn’t figure in the list of innovative leaders, IT reforms, and institutional winners,” he regretted, adding that the State was also at the bottom in IT exports. “Of the total `12 lakh crore IT exports from the country, AP’s share is just 0.1%,” he pointed out.