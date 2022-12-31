AP hoteliers anticipate good demand on new year's eve

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After remaining a low key affair for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic, the New Year celebrations are set to be conducted on a grand note across the State welcoming 2023. Hoteliers are anticipating good demand this time around as Covid restrictions were relaxed. However, they were hesitating to organise special events as they are not fully confident of getting the required number of people.

Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association (APHA) president M Balakrishna Reddy said that though the business is somehow better than the past two years, still a section of people are not interested to participate in the mass gathering events because of the fresh variant of Covid.

He further said that most of the hoteliers are not in a position to organise special events marking the New Year as artists are demanding huge money. “If we conduct an event, we should charge at least Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per person and we are not sure that required number of people will turn out for the event,” he said.However, in Visakhapatnam, which is considered as the most happening city, most of the star hotels gearing up to conduct events to enthral people on the new year eve.

Speaking to TNIE, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Andhra Pradesh State Vice President MV Pavan Kartheek said that there are around 35 star hotels in the port city and most of them organising special events. Several other categories of hotels also host special dinner along with music on Dec 31 and lunch on Jan 1, he said.

