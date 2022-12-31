BJP to hold backward classes meets in Vijayawada, Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP State president Somu Veerraju accused the YSRC government of treating Backward Classes as mere vote bank. Speaking at the BJP executive meeting here on Friday, he said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had done precious little for the economic uplift of BCs. It also failed to fulfil the promises made to youth for their empowerment. The BJP will hold BC conclaves in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to focus on their uplift, he said.

On the party programmes, he said the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the State on January 8 and address public meetings at Kurnool and Hindupur. The BJP will undertake a yatra in the State with an aim to come to power in 2024, in alliance with Jana Sena.The yatra highlighting the failures of the YSRC government will be conducted in 13,000 villages, covering a total distance of 15,000 km, he said.

Expressing grief over the stampede at Kandukur during a roadshow of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Veerraju opined that it was the responsibility of police to thwart any untoward incident by regulating the surging crowds.

He called upon BJP leaders to strengthen Shakti Kendras. The party committees at every polling booth should also be strengthened. Problems under the purview of Shakti Kendras should be identified and complaints should be lodged at Spadana so as to reach out to the people, he said.BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said India will gain more prominence after the G20 Summit next year. Vizag should be ahead of 55 cities in connection with the summit, he said.

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP State president Somu Veerraju accused the YSRC government of treating Backward Classes as mere vote bank. Speaking at the BJP executive meeting here on Friday, he said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had done precious little for the economic uplift of BCs. It also failed to fulfil the promises made to youth for their empowerment. The BJP will hold BC conclaves in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to focus on their uplift, he said. On the party programmes, he said the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the State on January 8 and address public meetings at Kurnool and Hindupur. The BJP will undertake a yatra in the State with an aim to come to power in 2024, in alliance with Jana Sena.The yatra highlighting the failures of the YSRC government will be conducted in 13,000 villages, covering a total distance of 15,000 km, he said. Expressing grief over the stampede at Kandukur during a roadshow of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Veerraju opined that it was the responsibility of police to thwart any untoward incident by regulating the surging crowds. He called upon BJP leaders to strengthen Shakti Kendras. The party committees at every polling booth should also be strengthened. Problems under the purview of Shakti Kendras should be identified and complaints should be lodged at Spadana so as to reach out to the people, he said.BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said India will gain more prominence after the G20 Summit next year. Vizag should be ahead of 55 cities in connection with the summit, he said.