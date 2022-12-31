Chandrababu Naidu’s penchant for publicity cost lives: Jagan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday blamed Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s alleged penchant for publicity for the death of eight people during the latter’s roadshow at Kandukur in Nellore district. Addressing a gathering after laying stone for various development works in Narsipatnam, the Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on the TDP chief, his “friendly media” and “foster son” Pawan Kalyan.

“Naidu wanted to show that a large number of people came for his roadshow and pushed them into a narrow bylane. Drone cameras were used to portray that the roadshow was packed with crowds. He wanted to claim the roadshow was a crowd-puller which it was not,” Jagan said.

Rubbing it in, he observed that “politics isn’t show business, film shootings, posing for cameras and drones, but keeping promises and implementing welfare schemes. He reiterated that the TDP did no good to the people, but cheated all sections of the society, including employees, SCs, BCs, students, unemployed and DWACRA groups.

“When we think of Naidu’s political career spanning over 40 years, only two things stand out — backstabbing and cheating. His adopted son, Pawan Kalyan, who entered politics 14 years ago, but failed to win even a single seat, is carrying the TDP chief on his shoulders and parroting his script,” Jagan alleged and derisively remarked that Pawan gives his call sheet to Naidu and acts as per the directions of the TDP chief.

Contrasting his government’s welfare measures with the alleged publicity mania of Naidu, the Chief Minister said politics means abiding by the election manifesto, being committed to decentralization for balanced regional growth, striving to bring a smile to every family of SCs, STs, BCs and the downtrodden and changing the landscape of the rural economy with innovative schemes, not cinema shooting, acting, drama and other theatrics.

Unlike the TDP that cheated every section of the society, the YSRC would only do what it says and say what it does. “The government will keep every promise made in the manifesto and make everyone feel proud of having a committed leader,” he said. On the welfare schemes, while the number of social security pensioners has gone up from 39 lakhs under the previous government to 62.30 lakhs now, a section of the media is spreading canards to bring Naidu back for their selfish ends, he alleged adding that the TDP had only pursued a policy of plunder, stash and devour.

