Come and see people’s response to TDP meets: Chandrababu to Jagan

Naidu asked the BC communities to evaluate their progress before the TDP was founded and after the party came into existence.

Published: 31st December 2022 05:57 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the remark of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he is enacting a show, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu asked him to come and witness how the people are turning up for his meetings and roadshows.

Asserting that the TDP conducted meeting in the area, where meetings of others were held in the past, he said the Kandukur tragedy would have been averted if there were adequate police force.Addressing a roadshow at Kovur as part of ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ on Friday, Naidu said Jagan did not react to the Kandukur incident till none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had responded.

Stating that not even a single person in the State is happy as total disorder is prevailing in entire AP, the TDP chief ridiculed that Jagan started taking credit even for imposing tax on garbage. “The prices of all essential commodities are skyrocketing in the State.  The people are taken for a ride by Jagan with an appeal to elect him once. The time has come now and let us not spare him any longer. That is the reason why we named this programme Idemi Karma,” he said.

Alleging that the CM was privatising the Krishnapatnam thermal project, Naidu said the Krishnapatnam Port was also handed over to a third person by creating differences between the two brothers. “Even YSRC leaders are not happy with Jagan. If someone questions his government, false cases are being foisted against them,” he remarked.

Recalling that Nellore is a land that has given birth to great leaders like Potti Sriramulu, Bezawada Gopal Reddy and Puchalapalli Sundaraiah, besides the great singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the TDP chief felt that some inefficient leaders are now ruling this great land.

Earlier in the day, Naidu while participating in Idemi Karma to BCs, asserted that the Backward Classes are always the backbone of the TDP and the party too will stand by the BCs till social justice is done to them.

Naidu asked the BC communities to evaluate their progress before the TDP was founded and after the party came into existence. Naidu promised to sign the first file relating to the development of BCs if he comes to power in the State.

