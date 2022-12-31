No break in darshan during gold plating works: TTD

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday denied reports that the Srivari temple could be closed for six months in view of the gold plating works of Anandanilaya Gopuram, and clarified that the darshan for Mula Virat would go on as usual.

Explaining the factual position, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopal Dikshitulu explained that the board had decided to take up gold plating works of Anandanilaya Gopuram from March 1, 2023 and complete it within six months.

A week ahead of the commencement of the works, certain Agama practices like Balalayam will be carried out by setting up a temporary (Daru) idol. During the six-month period, devotees can continue to have Srivari darshan. However, all the arjita sevas would be performed in Ekantham only, he said.

As per records of gold plating works in 1957-58 and during Balalaya fete in 2018, Srivari Mula Murti darshan and arjita sevas were performed without any break. The TTD urged devotees not to believe in rumours over cancelling Srivari darshan for six months.

