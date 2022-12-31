No Central approval for medical college at Marikavalasa: Ayyanna Patrudu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP Politburo member and former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu questioned the propriety of laying the foundation stone for a medical college at Marikavalasa by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy without obtaining the approval from the Union government. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said the State sent a proposal to the Centre for setting up seven colleges, but the approval was given for only three colleges.

Ayyanna said since the State government did not have money even to undertake road repairs, how can it construct the medical college. “There is no progress in the construction of medical college at Paderu even three years after laying the foundation stone. Laying the stone for the new medical college without getting the approval from the Centre is nothing but cheating the youth,” he observed.

He said the police imposed severe restrictions in Narsipatnam a week ahead of the CM’s visit causing inconvenience to people. Several leaders of opposition parties were also arrested, Ayyanna alleged.Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party also took exception to Jagan’s remarks during his visit to Narsipatnam for launching various development projects.

JSP general secretary T Siva Sankar Rao criticised Jagan for using the platform of a government programme to criticise the opposition parties. The CM did nothing for the development of Uttarandhra in the last 40 months, he said.

