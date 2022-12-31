Home States Andhra Pradesh

Political flashpoints of 2022

The dropped ministers were entrusted with the task of strengthening the YSRC in their respective districts.

Published: 31st December 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Jagan’s cabinet gets 14 new faces

As announced while taking over the reins of the State government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy revamped his cabinet on April 11. He retained 11 ministers and inducted 14 new faces. Priority was given to BCs and SCs in the cabinet rejig. The notables among the dropped ministers included Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Kodali Nani, Perni Nani and M Sucharitha, while RK Roja, Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh were among the new faces. The dropped ministers were entrusted with the task of strengthening the YSRC in their respective districts. The reshuffle caused some internal bickerings in the YSRC, but the party leadership managed to put an end to dissent by convincing the ministers

Konaseema burns over change in name

The serene environs of Amalapuram, headquarters of the newly carved out Konaseema district, witnessed violence and arson on May 24 as the Konaseema Parirakshana Samithi gave a call for ‘Chalo Konaseema’ against the move to rename the district after BR Ambedkar. The protest turned violent and protestors set the houses of Transport Minister P Viswarup and Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Satish and several private vehicles on fire. More than 180 persons were arrested for the incident

Pawan Kalyan’s slipper moment

As all the major political parties are set to get into election mode, the meeting between TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on October 18 created ripples among political circles. Though it was termed a ‘solidarity’ meet by Naidu to extend support to Pawan, after the JSP chief was prevented from holding ‘Praja Vani’ in Vizag, speculation was that the leaders might have held talks on possible alliance in the ensuing elections. Another incident that made waves is Pawan Kalyan showing a slipper and threatening to hit YSRC ‘goons’ with it for calling him a package star

Large-scale violence erupts in Macherla

The clash between TDP and YSRC cadres in the faction-ridden Macherla of Palnadu district on December 16, generated political heat with the opposition and ruling parties blaming each other for the large scale violence. It all began when TDP Macherla constituency incharge Julakanti Brahma Reddy organised ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ protest against the YSRC government’s ‘misrule’ in the town. The TDP leaders alleged that YSRC cadres at the behest of local MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy attacked them.  It also fumed at the police for filing attempt to murder cases against its activists in connection with the violence

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp